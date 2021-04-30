Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips was among the Premier League players who posted on social media just before a four-day boycott started.

Football clubs, players, athletes and a number of sporting bodies are taking part in the silence, which started at 15:00 BST on Friday and runs until 23:59 on Monday, in an attempt to tackle abuse and discrimination on their platforms.

The "show of solidarity against online abuse" hopes to encourage companies to take a stronger stance against racist and sexist abuse by users.

Phillips tweeted: "Disappointed that we even have to be doing this. Social media should be a safe space for everyone.

"I really hope main platforms make it a priority to eradicate online abuse from their system. It's already a problem in society, let's do more to stop it online as well."