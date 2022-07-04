Lovelace leaves Millwall for Rangers
- Published
Rangers have announced teenage striker Zak Lovelace has joined their academy from Millwall.
The 16-year-old broke into the English Championship side's first team last season and became the second youngest player in their history to make a senior appearance.
Rangers Academy are delighted to announce the signing of striker Zak Lovelace from @MillwallFC.https://t.co/i28eQBVwRb pic.twitter.com/2YB4LMIXnj— Rangers B & Academy (@RFC_Youth) July 4, 2022
