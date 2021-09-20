Liverpool’s dominant right side
- Published
Andrew Bassett, BBC Sport data analyst
No Trent, no problem.
James Milner caught the eye on Saturday playing the attacking right-back role. From Liverpool’s heatmap of touches, we see the Reds favoured moving the ball around the right-hand side of the pitch when in Crystal Palace’s half.
The build-up play on Liverpool’s right has been rightly lauded so far this season, although in most games there has been more of a balance between attacks made from the right and left wings.
Saturday’s heatmap was similar to the home match against Burnley a few weeks ago, when Liverpool initiated almost half of their attacks down the right-hand channel, rather than centrally or on the left.
Against Palace, it was touches from Milner, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah which dominated the large red area on the heatmap field.
Milner and Henderson fitted into the roles Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliot had been thriving in during the opening weeks of the season.
Another word on the impressive Milner: he was the Liverpool player to cover the largest distance on Saturday (10.9km) and also made the highest number of sprints during the match (19).