Liverpool’s dominant right side

Saturday’s heatmap was similar to the home match against Burnley a few weeks ago, when Liverpool initiated almost half of their attacks down the right-hand channel, rather than centrally or on the left.

Against Palace, it was touches from Milner, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah which dominated the large red area on the heatmap field.

Milner and Henderson fitted into the roles Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliot had been thriving in during the opening weeks of the season.

Another word on the impressive Milner: he was the Liverpool player to cover the largest distance on Saturday (10.9km) and also made the highest number of sprints during the match (19).