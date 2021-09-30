Wolverhampton Wanderers host Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Newcastle failed to put distance between themselves and the relegation zone when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves at St James' Park in February 2021.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles gave the Magpies the lead early in the second half, heading home Ryan Fraser's cross.

But Ruben Neves, who had never scored a headed goal for Wolves before, was awarded space to guide Pedro Neto's delivery beyond Martin Dubravka to earn the visitors a point.

Newcastle's misfortunes were not helped by the injury suffered by key player Miguel Almiron, who was substituted at half-time.

Steve Bruce's side remained in 17th position, just four points off the drop zone, while Wolves, then managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, sat comfortably in 12th - six points off European qualification.