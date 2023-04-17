Chelsea v Real Madrid: Pick of the stats
- Published
Chelsea have lost two of their past three European matches against Real Madrid (W1), both in Uefa Champions League quarter-finals across the last two campaigns. They hadn’t lost any of their first five against them before this (W3 D2).
Chelsea suffered a 2-0 defeat away in the first leg. They have, however, progressed from five of their past seven Champions League ties when losing away from home first, including the last two when behind by two clear goals (v Napoli in 2011-12 and Paris St-Germain in 2013-14).
Chelsea progressed from their last 16 tie this campaign despite losing the first leg at Borussia Dortmund. Only two sides have reached the semi-final after overcoming first leg deficits in both the last 16 and quarter-final in a season: Monaco in 2003-04 and Roma in 2017-18.