Chelsea have lost two of their past three European matches against Real Madrid (W1), both in Uefa Champions League quarter-finals across the last two campaigns. They hadn’t lost any of their first five against them before this (W3 D2).

Chelsea suffered a 2-0 defeat away in the first leg. They have, however, progressed from five of their past seven Champions League ties when losing away from home first, including the last two when behind by two clear goals (v Napoli in 2011-12 and Paris St-Germain in 2013-14).