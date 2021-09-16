Leicester v Napoli: The key stats

This is Leicester City’s first ever match against Napoli in European competition and their first ever competitive match against an Italian side.

Meanwhile, Napoli are set to face an English side for the 21st time in European competition, with Leicester the seventh different English team they’ve faced, after Arsenal, Burnley, Chelsea, Leeds, Liverpool and Man City. The Serie A side have never won an away European game against English opponents in 10 previous attempts (drawn two, lost eight).