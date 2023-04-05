Nottingham Forest have to keep Steve Cooper and "will get relegated" if they decide to fire him, argues former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison.

The Forest head coach's position is under increasing scrutiny with his side sliding towards the bottom three after defeat at relegation rivals Leeds United on Tuesday.

Almost every other club in the bottom half of the Premier League has replaced their manager this season, including Leicester and Crystal Palace recently, but Morrison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast Cooper's services must be retained.

"The situation is different with this club," said Morrison. "Those others needed to make changes but when jobs have been available, you saw Cooper's name linked.

"He's always said he's interested in staying here and finishing what he has started.

"It would be a big call if they got rid of him and I think they would get relegated. They have more of a chance of staying up with Cooper in charge."

Did you know? Nottingham Forest have failed to win more games despite opening the scoring than any other Premier League side this season (8 – D4 L4), while only Leicester (22) have dropped more points from winning positions than Forest (20).

