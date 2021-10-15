Will globetrotters Hwang and Jimenez be ready?

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Like every other Premier League manager this week, Bruno Lage’s primary concern (and main point of discussion at his news conference, quite possibly) is whether, having counted all his players out, he has counted them all back - in time for selection at any rate.

The Portuguese contingent, the largest single group of his globetrotters, had a relatively easy time of it, popping back to the Algarve to run up scores against modest opponents.

Others, in particular Hwang Hee-chan and Raul Jimenez, have surely both travelled further in the past fortnight than William Shatner.

Hwang got through 90 minutes in Tehran this week, and in the early hours of Thursday our time, Jimenez was winning his third Mexico cap in six days while turning out in San Salvador. Wolves fans will be keen to hear Lage say both are ready to play.

Before his injury last season, it sometimes felt as if Jimenez was the world’s first cloned footballer - on any day, at any hour, he seemed to be playing somewhere. Did this man never sleep? Such is his importance again now that his availability for the derby at Aston Villa on Saturday will be the most eagerly awaited line from this news conference.

That aside, it will be interesting to hear the considered analysis of the Wolves head coach following wins over Southampton and Newcastle before the break.

Apart from the dismal showing at Brentford, it could be argued that none of their other results this season were necessarily a full reflection of the game, and Wolves’ attacking play was probably more compelling in the other three defeats than in the matches they’ve won since.

Hopefully we shall also hear Lage sounding excited at the prospect of a first West Midlands derby since taking the job, and given his energy both in words before the games and in action during them, he must surely be relishing it.