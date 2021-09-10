Team news: Brentford v Brighton

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed Frank Onyeka is available, having missed the draw with Aston Villa due to a positive Covid-19 test.

However, he is without injured pair Josh Dasilva and Mads Sorensen.

Brighton's new signing Marc Cucurella is available to make his debut, while Solly March has recovered from a hamstring injury.

Aaron Connolly should be fit despite a minor glute problem and fellow forward Jurgen Locadia is also in contention.

