Newcastle United want to make Leicester midfielder James Maddison a priority this summer with the 26-year-old said to want to play in the Champions League and become a regular in the England squad. (The I, external)

The Magpies have joined Manchester United, Brighton and Brentford by showing interest in Spain and Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga with other Premier League clubs also circling the 20-year-old. (90min, external)

