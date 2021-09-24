Friends & foes - Phillips v Rice

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

The battle of England's midfield mainstays will be one of the most intriguing encounters as Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips takes on West Ham United's Declan Rice at Elland Road.

The mutual admiration between the pair blossomed over England's run to the Euro 2020 final. But that is secondary in the build-up to this contest where the bigger picture is for Phillips and his team-mates to find a huge performance if they are to secure a first Premier League victory.

It is expected Phillips will be moved back into his defensive midfield role after partnering the impressive Charlie Cresswell at centre-back at Fulham. Whether the 19-year-old defender retains his place is moot as Luke Ayling may be available after a knee injury.

Wingers Raphinha and Jack Harrison are also possible inclusions in a squad which will be tested to the core by the Hammers, who only have defender Ryan Fredericks missing and are set to see the return of the division's joint top scorer Michail Antonio (4).