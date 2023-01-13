Scott Mullen, BBC Sport Scotland

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell has paid tribute to departing Motherwell CEO Alan Burrows in his media conference.

“From a professional point of view I’m disappointed to see him make that decision. I totally understand where he is and where he is coming from," Hammell said.

“I know how much he puts into this and what the club means to him. He’s very similar to myself, he doesn’t clock out at 5pm and go home. He’s fully invested.

"He spends every minute of the day on how he can do better for this club. His commitment to it and any success we’ve had over this period of the time, he’s been a big part of that.

“He’s here every minute of every day. He’s good at his job, he’s passionate, the club means a lot to him.

“Unfortunately for us his time is coming to an end at the club but that’s not an immediate decision.”