Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "I thought it was a really strong performance from us, we had two or three opportunities before we did get that all important goal but that just shows our perseverance, the players could sniff it and they got after them and deservedly got their goals.

"Because of the talent Aberdeen have got, you're never really comfortable and a wonderful goal from Matty Kennedy has you biting your nails for the last few minutes.

"The fans saw their team work extremely hard for the result and there is loads about the performance I am really pleased about, we had loads of life about us."