Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tells BBC Sport: "It was a great game, a lot of tempo and the audience is the big winner. Two top teams but of course we are disappointed when you lose this game in the late stage. All the goals we conceded today are mistakes, it can't happen.

"Even last week we were so hard to beat in such situations, today we were not. All three goals we could have avoided.

"They are very good on the ball but we are a good defending team. There were not a lot of open chances. We made mistakes which we cannot make. This game was decided by small details but also the decision making, that is hard to accept and we have to learn from it.

"I want to win. It is not good enough, we want to be the number one but make mistakes, that is clear and what I told them."