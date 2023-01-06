Sutton's prediction: Aston Villa v Stevenage

For the latest round of predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Bad Education writer and podcast host Nathan Bryon.

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

I don't know how strong a side Aston Villa boss Unai Emery will put out, but they are at home and that greatly reduces the chances of a shock result.

Stevenage are on a decent run and going for promotion from League Two but even a shadow Villa side will have too much for them.

