We asked you where you think Fulham would finish in the Premier League this season.

Here are some of your predictions:

Tim: 14th. Even if Aleksandar Mitrovic goes, I think we'll be safe. Regardless, this season will be more of a slog with goals and wins much harder to come by. Ultimately, I think there will be a handful of teams who will be worse, and we've got enough talent to battle through.

Luke: In my predictions, I have Fulham finishing 10th. It might be optimistic but I see us in that 10th-12th bracket and I think we just have the edge over Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Tony: A very disrupted off-season with lots of offers for key players, distracted Mitrovic and Willian and Joao Palhinha being injured. We have moved slowly in the transfer market and while Callum Bassey and Raul Jimenez look like sensible acquisitions, the squad was thin last season and looks thinner now. We are only a couple of key injuries or outgoings from disaster. The Khans need to buy five players fast!

Aidan: I can see us getting 10th tops. I don't think this season will be as good because the Premier League will be used to the power of Fulham.

Joe: A couple of places lower than last season but it won't be a relegation scrap. There are four or five teams that are going to struggle but Fulham won't be one of them.