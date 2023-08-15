David Raya says the chance to sign for Arsenal was an opportunity he "couldn't say no" to and he is confident he will suit his new club's style of play.

The 27-year-old has agreed to join Arsenal on a season-long loan from Brentford, with an option to make the move permanent.

In an interview with club media, Raya said: "The way that the club is going, it's growing even more - so it is a beautiful challenge to take and I couldn't say no.

"Since [Mikel] came he's made a massive difference to the style of play and to the club. The way the team plays out from the back, being confident and taking possession to the other team is the main thing why I fit into the team. I'm going to try to help as much as possible and we’ll see what happens."

Raya will be reunited with Gunners goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana, who previously held the same position at Brentford, and will be challenging Aaron Ramsdale to become the club's number one.

"I can't wait to be out there training with the lads and getting that GK union going," he added. "That's a tight group and we're always going to get along and push each other, so that's going to be a healthy group, in my opinion. I just can't wait to get going and meet the lads.

"One of the challenges is to get used to the style and the patterns, and get to know the players as soon as possible to get that bond from the beginning. Knowing the players and the staff, I think they're going to put me in the right direction and I'll fit in straight away."