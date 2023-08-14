Hibernian forward Elias Melkersen has moved on loan to Stromsgodset in his native Norway.

The 20-year-old will remain with the Eliteserien side until the end of the 2023 campaign.

Melkersen joined Hibs in 2022 and spent time on loan at Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam last season.

Manager Lee Johnson told the Hibs website: “Elias has all the attributes to be a top player but needs regular football to continue his development. This loan move allows him to gain that in a league and country he knows well.

"We want him to use this loan as an opportunity to showcase his ability, and come back an even better player in January after the loan concludes."