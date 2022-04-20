Burnley v Southampton: What does the form show?

  • Burnley have lost just one of their six Premier League home games against Southampton (W3 D2), though it did come in this exact fixture last season (0-1).

  • Following their 1-0 win at Turf Moor last season, Southampton are looking to pick up back-to-back away league wins against Burnley for just the second time, previously doing so in 2006 and 2007 in the Championship.

  • The Saints haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their past 13 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games, shipping 35 goals in total in this run (2.7 per game).

  • This will be Burnley’s first home league game without Sean Dyche in charge since October 2012, and a 1-0 Championship victory over Blackpool under caretaker Terry Pashley. The last Burnley manager to lose their first home league game with the club was Brian Laws (vs Chelsea in January 2010).