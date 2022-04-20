Burnley v Southampton: What does the form show?

Burnley have lost just one of their six Premier League home games against Southampton (W3 D2), though it did come in this exact fixture last season (0-1).

Following their 1-0 win at Turf Moor last season, Southampton are looking to pick up back-to-back away league wins against Burnley for just the second time, previously doing so in 2006 and 2007 in the Championship.

The Saints haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their past 13 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games, shipping 35 goals in total in this run (2.7 per game).