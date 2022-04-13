Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never podcast, external

The year is 2034… and I am still having nightmares about that Maxwell Cornet miss.

But as painful as that was, it is not what will confirm our inevitable relegation from the Premier League this season. It will be our inability to put up a fight against, never mind beat, the teams around us at the bottom.

Everton aside, we have failed to win any of our games against Watford, Norwich, Leeds or Newcastle. In the three games against Norwich and Watford, we have not scored a single goal.

I love Sean Dyche with every breath in my body, but I cannot say with any good conscience that he has been able to rally the team for the fight this year, or impress on them the significance of those matches. I am also really struggling to understand his stubborn persistence in selecting a midfield pairing of Ashley Westwood and Josh Brownhill, when it is so painfully ineffective.

Our best spell this season came when Jack Cork returned, freeing up Brownhill to drive forward and getting the ball to the feet of Wout Weghorst. We look scared and out of inspiration. From the top down.

I keep being told that it’s not over yet, but this weekend felt like the end. I am trying to remain positive, but this season is slowly sucking all the positivity out of me.