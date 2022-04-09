Team news - Arsenal v Brighton

Brighton make three changes as Tariq Lamptey, Solly March and Neal Maupay drop out of the side that drew with Norwich.

They'll be pleased to welcome back midfielder Yves Bissouma, Enock Mwepu returns to the XI and Moises Caicedo makes his Premier League debut.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Mwepu, Gross, Welbeck, Caicedo, Veltman.