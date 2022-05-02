Ben Collins, BBC Sport

Both teams went into Saturday's game looking to boost their hopes of a top-half finish and Oriol Romeu headed the hosts Southampton into an early lead from a James Ward-Prowse corner.

But Crystal Palace then dominated possession and equalised in the second half through Eberechi Eze's first goal of the season.

Moments later they brought on Wilfried Zaha and the Eagles' top scorer again showed his worth to Palace by clinching a deserved 2-1 victory.

The Ivory Coast forward had not had a sight of goal until stoppage time, when he held off Jan Bednarek to turn and fire into the bottom corner for his 12th league goal of the season.

That made it the first time this season that the Eagles have come from behind to win a Premier League game and sent them up to 12th in the table, two points behind 10th-placed Newcastle.

Southampton, though, slipped to 15th after suffering their sixth defeat in nine league games.