Burnley v Newcastle: Team news

Burnley defender Matt Lowton is suspended following his red card against Aston Villa on Thursday.

Forward Jay Rodriguez is doubtful because of a hamstring issue.

Victory will ensure the Clarets avoid relegation and they would also stay up if they at least match Leeds' result against Brentford.

Newcastle will continue to monitor Fabian Schar, with the club observing concussion protocol following the defender's head injury against Arsenal.

The Magpies will also assess Chris Wood, who is nursing a hip issue, while Ryan Fraser is doubtful because of a minor hamstring problem.

