'Hearts weren't at it' - Robbie Neilson

Robbie Neilson told BBC Scotland after Hearts' 3-1 home defeat to Rangers: "I just thought we weren't at it, it had that end of season feel. But we've had a brilliant season so far.

"I could see a bit of rustiness in some of the players that came back too.

"After today's performance I don't think anybody could have any qualms about not getting in the cup final team, so it's a case of coming in Monday and trying to get yourself in the team.

"It's about next week now. We've got to bring the energy that we didn't bring today."

Neilson also said Liam Boyce, who hobbled off after 12 minutes, had a tight groin and he's hopeful he'll be fit for next weeks' Scottish Cup final.