Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Leeds' failure to overcome Brighton at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon meant survival was within tantalising distance for Frank Lampard and his players.

Victory against Brentford would have secured the Toffees’ place in the top flight next season, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin ramped up the noise inside an already frantic Goodison Park with his early opener.

However, the mood and momentum shifted with Jarrad Branthwaite’s professional foul on Ivan Toney, which earned the teenager a straight red card and gave Thomas Frank’s side a major boost at a time when they were struggling to gain a foothold in the game.

Richarlison’s penalty, which came 10 minutes after Seamus Coleman’s own goal, temporarily restored the Toffees' slender lead, but Brentford dominated from the moment Branthwaite was given his marching orders and deservedly turned the game on its head within 20 minutes of the restart.

While this was undoubtedly an opportunity missed for Lampard’s side, they will be safe if they defeat Crystal Palace at home on Thursday.

Brentford, meanwhile, remain in the hunt for a top-10 finish after claiming their seventh win in 10 games.

Since Christian Eriksen’s first start for the Bees on 5 March, only Manchester City (24) and Liverpool (23) have won more Premier League points than the Bees (22).