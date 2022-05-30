Transfer news: Mane out, Dembele in at Anfield?
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will tell the club he wants to leave this summer. (Fabrizio Romano), external
Bayern Munich are close to agreeing a deal worth £34m for Mane, 30. (Matteo Moretto), external
The Reds have made contact with the representatives of Barcelona's France forward Ousmane Dembele, 25. (Sport - in Spanish), external
Liverpool were considering a bid for Tottenham's South Korea forward Son Heung-min, 29, if Spurs failed to finish in the Premier League top four. (football.london), external