Brighton embarrass woeful Manchester United

Michael Emons, BBC Sport at Amex Stadium

Manchester United's tough season hit a new low at Amex Stadium on Saturday as they were thrashed 4-0 by a Brighton side who had previously not won at home in 2022.

In front of a record crowd at the ground of 31,637, the Seagulls were superb and dominated in a barely believable 90 minutes of football that saw them humiliate, outplay, out-fight and outwork their opponents.

Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella both scored their first Premier League goals, before Pascal Gross strolled through the away defence and calmly added a third and Leandro Trossard bundled in a fourth with 30 minutes to go. Meanwhile, United did not even register a shot on target until the 56th minute when already 2-0 down.

The defeat ended United's hopes of Champions League qualification with a place in the Europa League still not even assured. They only have one match left in interim boss Ralf Rangnick's spell in charge before Erik ten Hag moves from Ajax to take over - and the job he faces is a huge one.

While United can't wait for the season to end, Brighton remain on course for their first-ever top-10 finish in English football's top flight in their 121-year history.

Their fans will not have experienced many better days than this one.