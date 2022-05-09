Spurs resilience again emphasises Conte's value

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte had a full week to prepare for the visit to Liverpool and it showed as his team were superbly organised.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appeared frustrated by the style Spurs adopted but this does a disservice to the manner in which Conte’s team not only defended brilliantly and bravely but were also prepared to threaten on the counter-attack.

Son Heung-min’s goal was perfectly created by Harry Kane and Ryan Sessegnon,while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wasted a clear opportunity to win the game in the final seconds.

In the wider context, the result was not ideal for Spurs’ hopes of overhauling Arsenal to reach the top four, but they played so well to take a point against such a formidable team as Liverpool that they can take great confidence into Thursday’s crucial north London derby at home to the Gunners.

The expert way in which Conte set up Spurs was also further evidence as to why it is essential they keep the Italian at the club.