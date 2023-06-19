Brendan Rodgers is back and of course, everyone wants to hear what the manager has to say on his second welcoming.

The self-declared Celtic fan said it was "a very simple decision" while paying tribute to his predecessor, Ange Postecoglou.

So let's get right to it...

“I am really delighted to return to Celtic and I am hugely excited by this great opportunity," he told the club's website, external. "When I was given the privilege of being asked to join the club again, it was a very simple decision for me and my family.

“We have enjoyed some great times at Celtic before and this will be my goal again, to deliver good football, ensure we have a team we all love to watch and ultimately bring more success to our fans.

“Ange has done some brilliant work across the last two years and I will be doing all I can to maintain Celtic’s momentum as we face into all our domestic and European challenges.

“We have a hugely impressive and talented group of players and staff at the club, and I am really looking forward to meeting up with them all and then getting straight down to work.

“The club is in fantastic condition at all levels and I would like to thank the board for putting their trust in me to take the team forward. We will work very closely together as we strive to bring that success to our supporters.

“Let’s get to work!”