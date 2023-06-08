West Ham captain Declan Rice is set to leave the club when the transfer window opens.

The midfielder, who emulated Bobby Moore in 1965 by lifting a European trophy for the Hammers, has been the subject of transfer rumours to a number of Premier League sides over the course of the season.

Speaking to Talksport after the Europa Conference League final victory, chairman David Sullivan said: "I think it has to be. We promised [Rice] he could go.

"He set his heart on going and in due course he has to get on and we have to get a replacement.

"It is not something we wanted to happen. We offered him £200,000 a week 18 months ago and he turned it down. You can't keep a player who doesn't want to be there.

"I think the offers will start to come today. Three or four clubs have shown interest but out of respect to West Ham, while we're still playing, you don't make offers for players."