Bill Kenwright and other Everton board members have not attended any home games since a 4-1 defeat by Brighton in January.

The club had said in a statement, external there was "real and credible threat to their safety and security".

Merseyside Police was called in to liaise with the club following the alleged threats, which included reports of death threats sent to Kenwright and intimidating calls and emails to Barrett-Baxendale.

Supporters regularly held protests before home games last season, marching down Goodison Road while holding banners and chanting "Kenwright out".

In March, a panel featuring a picture of Kenwright that was stolen from outside Goodison Park was found in a canal.

Last month, Everton entered into an exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports Capital over investment in the club, with the New York-based company likely to expect representation in the boardroom.

Everton are also awaiting news of any potential sanctions after being referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over an alleged breach of Financial Fair Play rules, with the club "prepared to robustly defend" its position.