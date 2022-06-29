Boyle has 'no plans' to leave Saudi Arabia - gossip

Aberdeen-born Martin Boyle has no plans to quit Al Faisaly despite their relegation from Saudi Arabia's top-flight and former club Hibernian having first option to buy the 29-year-old Australia winger if he returns to the UK as part of his £2.5m January transfer. (Daily Record), external

Jair Tavares says fellow winger Jota, who is poised for a permanent move from Benfica to Celtic after last season's loan spell, helped persuade him that signing for Hibernian from the Portuguese club would be a good move and the 21-year-old suggests he plays in a similar way to his friend. (Scottish Sun), external