David de Gea says the pressure of being Manchester United's number one makes him feel "alive".

In an interview for the club website,, external the Spaniard told Game of Thrones actor John Bradley that the spotlight is something he’s had to learn to deal with.

He said: "When you’re famous – like an actor or footballer – and they know you nearly everywhere, you have to live with this.

"At the beginning, it’s a bit tough and a bit strange. You lose a bit of your privacy but that’s life.

"You have to deal with that and that means you are doing very well. That’s great as well.

"You make one very good season then people want you to be even better than the one before, so the pressure is there and that’s probably a good thing and a bad thing at the same time.

"But that makes you feel alive and makes you try to improve yourself."