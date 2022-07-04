We asked for your thoughts on Mohamed Salah extending his contract at Liverpool.

The majority are delighted - but a significant number are questioning the money and keeping him over Sadio Mane (who left for Bayern last month).

Here are some of your comments:

Tracey: I’m so happy Salah is staying – it was key with Sadio Mane leaving. This gives us a formidable attacking line to play with.

Mike: I’ve never cried about a football player staying or leaving until today. Salah is already an icon, as important for his role model and social leader status as is his position of one of the world's best players. Salah staying re-enforces Liverpool’s cultural identity as well as its football credentials.

Macca: As big as a new signing. Alisson, Virgil, Trent and Mo are irreplaceable.

Martin: Absolutely, without doubt the best news of the summer. Here we go – Premier League title number two is on its way.

Pete: Salah has enthralled and captured the imagination of so many youngsters since he came to Liverpool. I feel so very lucky to have the opportunity to watch such a maestro at work playing for the club I love.

Zak: Absolutely ecstatic. Following the disappointment and heartache of the final week of the season, the news Salah has committed to Jurgen Klopp’s vision for the next few years, it really does give us the excitement we need for the new season.