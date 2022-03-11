Lawro's predictions: Leeds v Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

I have a feeling Patrick Bamford will start this game for Leeds, which would be a huge boost for them because they have missed his goals so much.

It's a massive game for Leeds because, if they lose, then you would start to think they are in real danger of going down.

Norwich are already in deep trouble, of course. They have pulled a couple of surprise wins out of the bag under Dean Smith since the turn of the year, but I don't see another one here.

ArrDee's prediction: Both of these teams are having a bad time at the moment. 1-0

Find out how Lawro and ArrDee think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go