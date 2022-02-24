Graham Potter says he does not concern himself with Brighton's form guide as the club look to get back to winning ways against Aston Villa after a 3-0 defeat by Burnley last weekend.

The Seagulls have won one Premier League game in their past six and despite dominating possession against Sean Dyche's side at the Amex, they managed just a single shot on target during a disappointing performance.

"I don't analyse the statistics," said Potter. "I hadn't really considered it.

"As you can see from the league generally, apart from the top three, getting points consistently in this league is very, very difficult.

"We played away at Manchester United and at half-time we're probably thinking: 'Yeah, this is quite a good performance.' And then after five minutes, we've got a man sent off and then we are a goal down and it becomes difficult.

"Then you have one bad performance against Burnley and you have journalists saying: 'You've had one win in six'. But previous to that, we had some good performances.

"As I say every week, we are Brighton & Hove Albion. We have no divine right to win the Premier League. There will be bigger clubs and better clubs than us suffering for points as well."