Spurs aren't on their way to Wembley - and in truth they don’t deserve to be.

It seemed like the fourth game up north in 10 days was too much for a squad with a few injuries.

Physically, most of them lasted 120 minutes, but from the first minute they looked jaded and mentally tired, probably because of a number having played the majority of the previous three games.

The normally slick control and one-touch passing deserted us, with a number of scoring opportunities also spurned. I guess it showed that Conte doesn't have enough in the squad to allow for rotation, albeit Bergwijn looked bright in his short cameo.

Take nothing away from Middlesbrough, who deserved their victory, but the Spurs rollercoaster of victory followed by defeat continues.

On the bright side, nothing but the Premier League to focus on, but it will need far better performances and far more consistency.

