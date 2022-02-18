Man City v Tottenham: Team news

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expects Jack Grealish to again miss out with the shin issue that has seen him sit out their last two matches.

Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer remain on the sidelines.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte is boosted by the availability of Eric Dier, who missed the last three games with a thigh injury.

However, he is without Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and an unnamed player because of Covid-19.

