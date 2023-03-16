Ruben Selles after Southampton's survival hopes took a blow after defeat to Brentford: "I think we came here today with the belief that we could have a good performance and get the three points.

"We didn't manage the key moments of the game and unfortunately, we didn't get what we wanted.

"I think we had a clear plan how to do it (win the game). I think in the second half we showed how to do things and slowly we lost those principles.

"We had the crosses, but we didn't have the situations in the box to make the most of it."

Did you know? Southampton have lost six of their last seven home Premier League matches (W1) and have suffered more home defeats than any other team this season (8).