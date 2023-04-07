Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Manchester United are anything but free-flowing at the moment but they still found a way of beating Brentford on Wednesday.

United are in a decent position to make the top four with Tottenham hitting the buffers a bit, but it is important they keep pushing on, especially at home.

Everton will not make it easy for them and, since Dyche took charge at the end of January, they carry more of a threat now, especially from set-plays - but I still see United edging this.

Keke's prediction: The pressure will be on because we're not in great form, but Marcus Rashford will do his thing and get a couple of goals. 3-1

Joelah's prediction: I am going to go with Everton! 1-2

