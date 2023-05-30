C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Season rating: A big fat 0 out of 10. There is simply nothing good to say about the club, the owners, the management or the players.

Best player: So many players have let the club down this season, and despite great heroics in past seasons, you are mainly remembered for your last one. Leicester have cancelled their end-of-season awards, and that says it all really.

Best away fans: It’s always nice when Newcastle visit town. I wish them well in the Champions League and to carry on smashing the 'big six' clubs.

Happy with your manager? I feel sorry for Dean Smith. He was handed an impossible task but he got us nine points from a possible 24 - an almost 10% increase on what Brendan Rodgers achieved in 28 games. Will he be here next season? We could do worse.

What needs to improve for next season? The improvements have to be major and start at the top. Susan Whelan OBE (chief executive), Jon Rudkin (director of football) and Andrew Neville (football operations director) all need to be replaced, but of course they won't be. There is no point getting new people onto the bus if the driver is the one who crashed it.

Best performance: Probably the 0-0 at Newcastle. Grit, passion, pride in the shirt - it took 37 games but we finally saw some.

Player you would most like to sign: Please no more show ponies. Young, hungry talent who will show pride to play for the club.