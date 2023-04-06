Leicester City are considering an experienced caretaker manager, such as Martin O'Neill or Rafa Benitez, as Brendan Rodgers' replacement until the end of the season. (Independent, external)

In the summer, they will target Graham Potter, recently sacked by Chelsea, and Brentford manager Thomas Frank, with ex-Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl and Jesse Marsch, formerly of Leeds, also under consideration. (Sky Sports, external)

Ex-Borussia Monchengladbach manager Adi Hutter could also be an option. (Mail, external)

In transfer news, the Foxes are set to demand around £50m for England attacking midfielder James Maddison, with Tottenham the favourites to sign the 26-year-old. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Arsenal have opened talks with midfielder Youri Tielemans, whose contract expires in June. Newcastle United and Barcelona are also interested in the 25-year-old. (Football Insider, external)

Finally, the Foxes are leading the race to sign Valencia and Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, 22. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

