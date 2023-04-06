Tottenham need to bring quality players in the summer regardless of who becomes their next manager, says their former boss Harry Redknapp.

Spurs have been linked with Julian Nagelsmann and the return of Mauricio Pochettino among others to become their next full-time manager, but signing the right players is just as important in Redknapp's opinion.

"Whoever comes in has got to bring in quality players in the summer. It doesn't matter how clever you are, you've got to have good players," said Redknapp, who has suggested Tottenham re-sign former Ballon D'or winner Luka Modric, who played under Redknapp at White Hart Lane from 2008-2012.

"Tottenham need better recruitment, especially someone who can put their foot on the ball in midfield. If I was them I'd be looking at Luka Modric if he leaves Real Madrid. I'd take him for two years.

"They need someone to run the game for them and he does that with his quality in midfield. Look at them at Everton on Monday. They go 1-0 up [against 10 men] but kept giving the ball away."