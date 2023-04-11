Following Pep Guardiola saying that it would be a "dream" to win the Champions League with Manchester City we asked for your thoughts on what trophies they may win this season.

Here are some of your comments:

Rory: They are going to win the FA Cup and Premier League.

Zac: My view is that City will win the Champions League but will lose out to Arsenal in the Premier League.

Inigo: Man City will win the Champions league, Premier league and the FA Cup.

David: We will win the treble this year. God bless you boys!