Your thoughts on Saturday's game

We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

Here are some of your comments:

Forest fans

Jamie: As frustrating as it was to lose points from a leading place again (I hope they don’t come back to haunt us), this was a vastly improved performance from last month. Mangala and Danilo looked great, freeing Morgan Gibbs-White up to do his thing. If only we could have stuck in that second goal.

John: I am totally sick of hearing we should have done better and look to the next game. Time is out and we’ll be saying we should have done better from the Championship. Sorry but it’s not good enough. I have been a supporter for 50 years and I am so, so sad.

Dave: Two points dropped in a game we controlled. Some poor decisions from Dennis not to pass ultimately cost us, but nobody had a bad game.

James: Whether we stay up or go down it is imperative to keep Steve Cooper. He is the only reason we are not in the relegation zone, he has taken a bunch of strangers and formed a team, any other manager would have crumbled in such a difficult position. We had no right to get promoted last year - he took us from bottom of the Championship to the Prem!

Robert: Very tough first season back in the Premier League. This will be a close finish to the end of the season, however, provided Cooper stays in place, his team is showing signs of resilience and should survive. We need more provincial clubs at this level rather than the same old few mega rich clubs which are now becoming so dominant - it’s sterile!

Wolves fans

Ed: We have to play the game, not everything in the periphery. We have to get over this philosophy that we've made ourselves that the refs hate us. We have to stop playing with unbridled emotion. We have to start winning games, obviously. It seems this game was a bit of a tetchy affair. A point is better than nothing. Every game is becoming a mustn't lose.

John: The same problems are there in every match, not finishing in the final third. The team have many talented players, but it must be the system which is to blame. One shot on target in 95 minutes is just not good enough, how can we hope to win. I think the problem started after Jota and Doherty left. They have not been replaced goal-wise.

Paul: Wolves were second best in this game. Glad to get a point, not deserved. Wolves are too slow in getting the ball forward. We had lots of possession, but did very little with it.

Rog: It was an awful performance from Wolves, not enough movement up front or players in the box, it's been like that for too long. That lack of movement is obviously making us play sideways far too much.

Malcolm: One point from the last four games, three of which were against teams below us suggests Wolves are in trouble with relegation. Constant changes in team selection and formation is undermining confidence for players and fans alike. A lack of discipline on the pitch and in the dugout is not helping. Lopetegui is facing a huge challenge to get Wolves to 39 points and safety.