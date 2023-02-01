Premiership manager spotlight: Barry Robson

For the second time in less than a year, Barry Robson finds himself installed as interim Aberdeen manager.

The former Dons player took charge for a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone exactly 50 weeks ago in the wake of Stephen Glass' exit.

Jim Goodwin quickly took over, but now he too has exited the Pittodrie dugout following Saturday's 6-0 defeat at Easter Road.

Robson's immediate task is Wednesday's visit of St Mirren and a chance to provide some much sought after good news for the Aberdeen support.

With the Buddies just a point ahead of the Dons, Aberdeen can climb back into the top six with victory, although St Mirren will still have a game in hand against Motherwell in two weeks' time.

Aberdeen are shorn of confidence after three defeats and 12 goals conceded over their past three fixtures. Hence, Robson has tuning up to do at both ends of the pitch.

Read all of Wednesday's Premiership picks