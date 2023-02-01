Markanday signs on loan

Aberdeen have announced the loan signing of Dilan Markanday from Blackburn Rovers until the end of the season.

Markanday, 21, can play anywhere across the front line, and joined Championship side Blackburn Rovers from Tottenham on a three-and-a-half-year contract in January 2022.

