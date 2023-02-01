Markanday signs on loan
Aberdeen have announced the loan signing of Dilan Markanday from Blackburn Rovers until the end of the season.
Markanday, 21, can play anywhere across the front line, and joined Championship side Blackburn Rovers from Tottenham on a three-and-a-half-year contract in January 2022.
🔴 We have tonight completed our sixth signing of the January transfer window with the arrival of forward Dilan Markanday on loan from @Rovers until the end of the season.— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 1, 2023
