Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Erik ten Hag has barely put a foot wrong at Manchester United, batting off poor early form, instilling discipline, hard work and togetherness, all while managing growing expectations and player indiscipline.

He dealt with Cristiano Ronaldo effectively and dropped Marcus Rashford for missing a team meeting, and delivered the first piece of silverware available.

Last week he was asked how his players would react to the hostile atmosphere at Liverpool, something he said they would like. He also said his recruitment of winners and leaders enabled him to sit on the bench composed, knowing they will deal with the situation.

All of which makes their second-half capitulation at Anfield the more alarming. United can argue their game plan was working until Cody Gakpo's opening goal just before the break, but after the restart they crumbled, defending at best naively and at worst incompetently.

Reaction to their defeat, their biggest to Liverpool and worst since 1931, has been typically hyperbolic - with pundits calling for Bruno Fernandes to never captain the team again, and fans rounding on Wout Weghorst for touching the 'This Is Anfield' sign in the tunnel before the game.

It will have embarrassed Ten Hag and hurt his players and staff, so now how they react will define if his first season is deemed a huge success or ends with a whimper.

A title challenge always felt too soon in year one but with the Carabao Cup already secured, and more silverware possible in the FA Cup and the Europa League, as well as an excellent chance of qualifying for the Champions League, it could still be the best season in a decade.

However, the way they fell apart at Anfield is a reality check and could be a necessary reminder to the players how far they still have to go, and to convince them to follow their manager’s strict methods if they are to win any more trophies.

If the hammering by Brentford defined United's early season and prompted them to race up the table and win a trophy, this loss to Liverpool needs to spur them to finish strongly and build a platform for future success.