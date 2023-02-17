Marcus Rashford has been in irresistible form since the World Cup and he sparkled against Barcelona on Thursday night.

Some of those watching understandably had kind things to say.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes told BT Sport: "He is virtually unplayable at the moment. No-one can handle him. Wherever he is playing, left, right or down the middle, he just seems unplayable."

Ex-England goalkeeper Rob Green, watching the game for BBC Radio 5 Live, added: "Rashford is on fire right now. He was probably the difference between the two teams."

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand tweeted: "Marcus Rashford is on smoke. He is on a new level, a level he hasn't been at until now, and a level of consistency he hasn't been able to stay at until now.

"A fit, focused, direct, confident, deadly and potent Rashford is not to be messed with."