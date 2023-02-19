Competition for Celtic places impresses Taylor

Greg Taylor says Celtic's strength in depth means intense competition renews on Monday for starting places come Sunday's Viacom Cup final against Rangers.

Their Glasgow rivals were the only side to deny Celtic a victory in their latest 17 outings - a 2-2 Scottish Premiership draw at Ibrox on 2 January - and the left-back is relishing the chance to face the side they lead by nine points in the league.

"It's what the club demands - trophies and success and a strong way of playing - and that's what we intend to do," Taylor told BBC Scotland.

"We are a strong team with strong beliefs, but we don't focus on anyone else. We just focus on ourselves and trying to be the best version of ourselves and that starts on Monday again.

"We'll be ready when the weekend comes. We'll have four or five sessions until then when we will try to impress the manager."

Manager Ange Postecoglou rang the changes again for Saturday's 4-0 win over Aberdeen and the Australian is likely do so again as Celtic look to retain the League Cup at Hampden Park.

"The manager sets the tone," Taylor said. "We all know we can't fall below standards, but now we have a strong group and everyone is eager to do well and impress.

"Everybody works so hard during the week just to get an opportunity at the weekend and I think, any time the boys get an opportunity, they take it."